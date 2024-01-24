Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $141.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Bunge Global stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. 442,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

