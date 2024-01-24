Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $64.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.