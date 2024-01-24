California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

