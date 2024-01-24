California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.29

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.29 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 309088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

