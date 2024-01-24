Canadian National Railway to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $125.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,938 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.