Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.06.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$105.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

