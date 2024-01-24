Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Report on Capital Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Bancorp
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.