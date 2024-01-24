Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 8,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,522. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCBG

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.