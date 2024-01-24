Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 56,060 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,060 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,563,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

