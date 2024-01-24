Capula Management Ltd Buys 640 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 827,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

