Capula Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $221.14. 485,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,265. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

