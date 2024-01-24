Capula Management Ltd Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.74. 136,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

