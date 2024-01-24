Capula Management Ltd Makes New $839,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $73,433,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,770. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

