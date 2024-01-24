Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 626,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,098. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.