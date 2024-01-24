Capula Management Ltd Takes $900,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

