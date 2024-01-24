Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $417.88 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion and approximately $417.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.56 or 0.05585207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,410,725,692 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

