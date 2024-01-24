CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Trimmed by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.39% of CarMax worth $43,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 63.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.7% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 1.3 %

CarMax stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. 1,457,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.