Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

