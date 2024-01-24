Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $99.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

