Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,376,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the previous session’s volume of 242,341 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

