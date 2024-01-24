Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 30,000 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KOLD traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.73. 1,819,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,348. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $117.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

