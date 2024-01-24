Centric Wealth Management Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.35. 324,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.64 and a 200 day moving average of $340.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

