Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for approximately 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 487,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

