Centric Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after buying an additional 1,709,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 1,929,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.