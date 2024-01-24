Centric Wealth Management Makes New $237,000 Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $67,464.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $67,464.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,936 shares of company stock valued at $113,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.