Centric Wealth Management Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 3,393,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.