Check Capital Management Inc. CA Acquires New Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Matson by 8.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 107,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 2.2 %

MATX traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.54. 243,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $122.45.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

