Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys 382 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 4.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.55% of Markel Group worth $106,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKL traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,456.45. 31,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,870. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,411.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,441.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

