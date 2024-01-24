Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $461,000 in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Karat Packaging comprises approximately 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 21,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.