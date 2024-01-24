Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,833 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 490,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,228. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.