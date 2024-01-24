China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.30

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect that China Coal Energy Company Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.