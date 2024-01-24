Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,456,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

