Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 1,684,202 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.33% of Riskified worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 410,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

