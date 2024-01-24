Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 262,963 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 7.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $500,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $175.29. 2,253,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $176.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

