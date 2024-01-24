Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $107.30 Million Stock Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,897 shares during the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.91% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $107,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,586,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after buying an additional 1,552,795 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,589,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,409,000 after buying an additional 582,537 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 415,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 16,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,773. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

