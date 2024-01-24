Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,896 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Price Performance

DRIO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,817. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

