Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $36,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,430 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.7 %

PRGO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 1,021,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,241. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 659.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

