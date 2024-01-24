Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $688.25 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $688,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $445.99. 4,561,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.