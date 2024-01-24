Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $81.20 Million Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Perion Network makes up approximately 1.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.74% of Perion Network worth $81,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 304,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.