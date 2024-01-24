Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 5,380,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

