Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 14,621,735 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,094,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621,735 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 3.96% of Pagaya Technologies worth $44,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

PGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,752,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,131. The firm has a market cap of $815.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.