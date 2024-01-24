Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 400,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 17.14% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $35,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

XPH traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $219.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

