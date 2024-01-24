Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 610,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 866,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.70. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

