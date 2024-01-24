Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 941,794 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,794 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $13,803,000.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 5,769,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.23. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

