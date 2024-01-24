CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $10.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. State Street Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

