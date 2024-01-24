Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $440.04 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

