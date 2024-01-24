Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.1% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 15,711,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

