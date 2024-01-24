Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. 956,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

