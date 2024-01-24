Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.360-2.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.69-12.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

CNXC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 957,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,760. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

