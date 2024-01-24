ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $903.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

